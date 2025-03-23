Bangkok's air quality reaches 'orange' level across 50 districts

The Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok was at the "orange" level on Sunday morning, indicating a health impact.

The centre reported that the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city rose to 59.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Saturday’s reading at the same time was 49 µg/m³.