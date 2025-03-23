Bangkok's air quality reaches 'orange' level across 50 districts

The Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok was at the "orange" level on Sunday morning, indicating a health impact.
The centre reported that the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city rose to 59.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
Saturday’s reading at the same time was 49 µg/m³.
The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 were: Nong Khaem (73.5 µg/m³), Thawi Watthana (73.0 µg/m³), Bang Khun Thian (71.8 µg/m³), Phasi Charoen (68.9 µg/m³), and Taling Chan (68.1 µg/m³).
The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.
Those who experience symptoms, such as coughing, eye irritation or experience trouble breathing should see a physician, the centre added.
Meanwhile, the BMA Environment Department reported that the average PM2.5 levels in public parks across the capital were 57.2 µg/m³.
The five most polluted public parks included:
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.