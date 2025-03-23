Ratchaburi man arrested for digging soil near high-voltage poles

A businessman in Ratchaburi has been arrested for allegedly digging and selling soil near high-voltage electricity poles for almost ten years.

Natthawat (surname withheld), 41, was arrested by officers from the Environment Crime Suppression Division on Saturday, following a tip-off from local residents.

Residents of Moo 5 village in Tambon Huay Yang Tone, Ratchaburi’s Pak Thor district, asked police to investigate whether Natthawat’s soil mining business was violating the law, as excavation was being carried out close to high-voltage electricity poles.