Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts

A low-pressure cell and the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds will bring hot to very hot weather to upper Thailand, where isolated thundershowers and gusts are also expected, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the weakening easterly and southeasterly winds will continue to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing less rain to the lower South, the department said, adding that waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

The department added that from Saturday to Tuesday (March 29-April 1), several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East will experience summer storms with gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes.

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China extending to upper Laos, upper Vietnam, the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health over the weekend and be alert to severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.