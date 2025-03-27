A low-pressure cell and the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds will bring hot to very hot weather to upper Thailand, where isolated thundershowers and gusts are also expected, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the weakening easterly and southeasterly winds will continue to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing less rain to the lower South, the department said, adding that waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
The department added that from Saturday to Tuesday (March 29-April 1), several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East will experience summer storms with gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes.
These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China extending to upper Laos, upper Vietnam, the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health over the weekend and be alert to severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 19-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-41°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Loei, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 21-26°C, maximum 37-40°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 38-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 32-39°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thunderstorms; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-38°C.