Summer storm warning for upper Thailand until Tuesday

Outbreaks of summer storms with thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes are likely in several areas of the North, Northeast, Central region (including the Bangkok metropolitan area), and the East, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In a weather warning issued on Saturday evening, the department stated that from Saturday to Tuesday (April 1), a weak high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. This will cause easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper regions, where hot to very hot weather is expected.

The department urged people in the upper regions to be cautious of summer storms by staying away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.