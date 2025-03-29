Summer storm warning for upper Thailand until Tuesday

Outbreaks of summer storms with thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes are likely in several areas of the North, Northeast, Central region (including the Bangkok metropolitan area), and the East, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
In a weather warning issued on Saturday evening, the department stated that from Saturday to Tuesday (April 1), a weak high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. This will cause easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper regions, where hot to very hot weather is expected.
The department urged people in the upper regions to be cautious of summer storms by staying away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Affected areas are as follows:
Saturday
North: Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, and Bangkok metropolitan area.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Sunday
North: Tak, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin and Sisaket.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Bangkok metropolitan area.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Monday and Tuesday
North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.
Central: Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Bangkok metropolitan area.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
The department added that from March 31 to April 3, the easterly wave will move pass the East, the Gulf and the South into the Andaman Sea, resulting in more rains, gusty wind and isolated heavy to very rains in the South.