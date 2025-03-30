169 aftershocks follow Myanmar earthquake so far: Meteorological Dept

SUNDAY, MARCH 30, 2025

Myanmar has experienced 169 aftershocks following a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday, with tremors ranging from magnitudes 1 to 7.

The Seismological Bureau of the Meteorological Department reported on Sunday that a total of 169 aftershocks occurred after Myanmar was struck by an 8.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday.

The bureau stated that as of 1 pm on Sunday, a total of 169 aftershocks had been detected, ranging from magnitudes 1 to 7.

The main earthquake took place at 1.20 pm on Friday, with the epicentre located near Mandalay.

According to the bureau, the 169 aftershocks were categorised into the following magnitude levels:

  • 1.0–2.9: 43 aftershocks
  • 3.0–3.9: 79 aftershocks
  • 4.0–4.9: 40 aftershocks
  • 5.0–5.9: 6 aftershocks
  • 7.0 or greater: 1 aftershock


 

