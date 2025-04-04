304 aftershocks registered since Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar

A total of 304 aftershocks have been recorded following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday (March 28), according to the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division, which provided an update on Friday.

The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province. The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, where buildings were damaged in several districts.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, the division reported 304 aftershocks in Myanmar and surrounding areas. These included 91 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0–2.9, 143 with magnitudes between 3.0–3.9, 60 with magnitudes between 4.0–4.9, and 10 with magnitudes between 5.0–5.9.