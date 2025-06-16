Rainfall eases across Thailand, with southern and Bangkok seeing 40% coverage

In its 24-hour forecast, the department urged residents in upper Thailand to remain cautious of heavy rain and possible flash floods due to rainfall accumulation. Farmers are also advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential weather-related damage.
The weather conditions are being influenced by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, in combination with a low-pressure cell covering northern Vietnam.
Moderate winds and waves at sea
Moderate winds are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.
Weather forecast for Thailand
Valid from 6am, Monday, June 16 to 6am, Tuesday, June 17
North
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected
Affected provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
Temperature: 24–26°C (low), 33–36°C (high)
Southwesterly winds: 5–15 km/h
Northeast
Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected
Affected provinces: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom
Temperature: 24–27°C (low), 34–36°C (high)
Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h
Central
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected
Affected province: Kanchanaburi
Temperature: 24–27°C (low), 32–36°C (high)
Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h
East
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected
Affected provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat
Temperature: 25–28°C (low), 32–36°C (high)
Southwesterly winds: 15–35 km/h
Wave height: 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
South (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 30% of the area
Mainly affecting: Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
Temperature: 23–26°C (low), 34–36°C (high)
Southwesterly winds: 15–30 km/h
Wave height: around 1 metre; over 2 metres in stormy areas
South (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area
Mainly affecting: Ranong, Phangnga, Trang, and Satun
Temperature: 24–26°C (low), 32–35°C (high)
From Phangnga northward:
Southwesterly winds: 15–35 km/h
Wave height: 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
From Phuket southward:
Southwesterly winds: 15–30 km/h
Wave height: around 1 metre; over 2 metres in stormy areas
Bangkok and Vicinity
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area
Temperature: 26–28°C (low), 34–36°C (high)
Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h