Rainfall eases across Thailand, with southern and Bangkok seeing 40% coverage

In its 24-hour forecast, the department urged residents in upper Thailand to remain cautious of heavy rain and possible flash floods due to rainfall accumulation. Farmers are also advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential weather-related damage.

The weather conditions are being influenced by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, in combination with a low-pressure cell covering northern Vietnam.

Moderate winds and waves at sea

Moderate winds are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.