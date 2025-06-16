Rainfall eases across Thailand, with southern and Bangkok seeing 40% coverage

MONDAY, JUNE 16, 2025

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast a slight decrease in rainfall across the country. However, some areas in upper Thailand are still expected to experience isolated heavy showers, while parts of the South will see scattered thunderstorms.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department urged residents in upper Thailand to remain cautious of heavy rain and possible flash floods due to rainfall accumulation. Farmers are also advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential weather-related damage.

The weather conditions are being influenced by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, in combination with a low-pressure cell covering northern Vietnam.

Moderate winds and waves at sea

Moderate winds are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand

Valid from 6am, Monday, June 16 to 6am, Tuesday, June 17

North

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected

Affected provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun

Temperature: 24–26°C (low), 33–36°C (high)

Southwesterly winds: 5–15 km/h

Northeast

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected

Affected provinces: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom

Temperature: 24–27°C (low), 34–36°C (high)

Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Central

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected

Affected province: Kanchanaburi

Temperature: 24–27°C (low), 32–36°C (high)

Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h

East

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected

Affected provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat

Temperature: 25–28°C (low), 32–36°C (high)

Southwesterly winds: 15–35 km/h

Wave height: 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms

South (East Coast)

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area

Mainly affecting: Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat

Temperature: 23–26°C (low), 34–36°C (high)

Southwesterly winds: 15–30 km/h

Wave height: around 1 metre; over 2 metres in stormy areas

South (West Coast)

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area

Mainly affecting: Ranong, Phangnga, Trang, and Satun

Temperature: 24–26°C (low), 32–35°C (high)

From Phangnga northward:

Southwesterly winds: 15–35 km/h

Wave height: 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms

From Phuket southward:

Southwesterly winds: 15–30 km/h

Wave height: around 1 metre; over 2 metres in stormy areas

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area

Temperature: 26–28°C (low), 34–36°C (high)

Southwesterly winds: 10–20 km/h

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy