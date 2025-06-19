New road linking Vibhavadi Rangsit and Phahon Yothin opens June

The road is designed to alleviate traffic congestion along Ram Inthra Road.
The project is divided into two sections:
Section 1 (from Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to the Lad Phrao Canal Bridge) involves the construction of a 5-6 lane road, spanning approximately 1,600 metres. It will include a 4-lane bridge over the Lad Phrao Canal, with a 1-lane parallel bridge, and a 1-lane elevated bridge providing access to Don Mueang Airport. The section also includes the installation of drainage systems, street lights, and traffic support systems.
Section 2 (from the Lad Phrao Canal Bridge to Theparak Road) features a 4-lane elevated road, approximately 1,000 metres long, along with a 4-lane bridge over Khlong Lat Phrao and a 1-lane parallel bridge. The section also includes a 1,200-metre at-grade road, along with drainage, electricity, and traffic systems.
Currently, checks are being conducted on the road's turns, intersections, and U-turn points to ensure convenience and safety. New street signs are being installed, along with additional trees and landscaping to enhance the visual appeal. The road is set to open to the public by the end of this month.
Once operational, the road is expected to ease traffic on Ram Inthra Road and strengthen the transportation network between Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Phahon Yothin Road, and Sukhapiban 5 Road.