New road linking Vibhavadi Rangsit and Phahon Yothin opens June

The road is designed to alleviate traffic congestion along Ram Inthra Road.

The project is divided into two sections:

Section 1 (from Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to the Lad Phrao Canal Bridge) involves the construction of a 5-6 lane road, spanning approximately 1,600 metres. It will include a 4-lane bridge over the Lad Phrao Canal, with a 1-lane parallel bridge, and a 1-lane elevated bridge providing access to Don Mueang Airport. The section also includes the installation of drainage systems, street lights, and traffic support systems.

Section 2 (from the Lad Phrao Canal Bridge to Theparak Road) features a 4-lane elevated road, approximately 1,000 metres long, along with a 4-lane bridge over Khlong Lat Phrao and a 1-lane parallel bridge. The section also includes a 1,200-metre at-grade road, along with drainage, electricity, and traffic systems.