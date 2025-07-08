Autistic boy allegedly sets fire to Phatthalung shopping mall

Turmoil broke out at a shopping mall in the heart of Phatthalung on Monday night after an autistic boy allegedly played with a lighter and set fire to two spots in the mall.

The first fire was quickly extinguished by mall staff, but the second fire triggered a fire alarm, causing smoke to fill the shopping mall and resulting in a commotion.

Police said the fires occurred at the Coliseum Shopping Mall in downtown Phatthalung around 7 pm, causing shoppers and staff to flee in panic.