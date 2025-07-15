‘Femme fatale Golf’ faces arrest warrant over alleged embezzlement of temple funds

The scandal's impact

The sex scandal involving Golf and multiple senior monks has captivated Thai public attention for weeks. Several TV stations have dubbed her the “femme fatale” who targeted senior monks. Reports indicate that Golf has had sexual relationships with over 20 monks, many of whom held high monastic ranks. As a result, nine monks have reportedly left monkhood, while three others have gone into hiding.

Earlier, police did not arrest Golf or seek legal action due to a lack of clear evidence. Most of her alleged victims had transferred money to her from their personal accounts, not the temple's funds. The monastic law only requires monks, who were found to have sex with women, to be defrocked, but does not state legal penatlies against the women. Police were also unable to take action against Golf for blackmailing the monks, as the transfers appeared to be voluntary.

However, the Ayutthaya temple case is different, as investigators allege that temple funds were illicitly transferred to Golf's account, which now forms the basis for her arrest.

