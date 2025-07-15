‘Femme fatale Golf’ faces arrest warrant over alleged embezzlement of temple funds

Golf, the notorious femme fatale who has become infamous for her alleged involvement with senior Buddhist monks, now faces an arrest warrant. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases approved the warrant after investigators uncovered evidence that Golf had allegedly received a portion of a temple fund from a monk with whom she had a sexual relationship.
On Tuesday, the court granted the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) an arrest warrant for Golf, who is facing three charges:
The CSD obtained the arrest warrant after discovering a transaction record showing that the former abbot of Wat Chujit Thammaram in Ayutthaya remitted 380,000 baht to Golf's account. The money was traced back to the temple’s account, not the personal account of the former abbot, who has reportedly left monkhood following the scandal.
Investigators summoned Golf to meet with them on Tuesday. During the interrogation, she will be questioned about the transactions she received from various senior monks and the money she transferred to some monks in return. Investigators will also ask her to identify the monks featured in photos and videos found on her mobile phone
The sex scandal involving Golf and multiple senior monks has captivated Thai public attention for weeks. Several TV stations have dubbed her the “femme fatale” who targeted senior monks. Reports indicate that Golf has had sexual relationships with over 20 monks, many of whom held high monastic ranks. As a result, nine monks have reportedly left monkhood, while three others have gone into hiding.
Earlier, police did not arrest Golf or seek legal action due to a lack of clear evidence. Most of her alleged victims had transferred money to her from their personal accounts, not the temple's funds. The monastic law only requires monks, who were found to have sex with women, to be defrocked, but does not state legal penatlies against the women. Police were also unable to take action against Golf for blackmailing the monks, as the transfers appeared to be voluntary.
However, the Ayutthaya temple case is different, as investigators allege that temple funds were illicitly transferred to Golf's account, which now forms the basis for her arrest.