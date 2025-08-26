Over 5,200 suspects arrested in ten-day nationwide crackdowns on illegal firearms

Police have arrested more than 5,200 suspects in over 6,300 cases during nationwide crackdowns on illegal firearms and explosives in a ten-day operation this month, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced on Tuesday.

Pol Gen Thanayut Wutthijarasthamrong, a special adviser to the RTP, told a press conference that the operation, under the theme “Suppressing Criminals, Protecting Good People,” was conducted nationwide from August 15 to 24.

The crackdown aimed to curb the possession and sale of illegal firearms and explosives to prevent their use in crimes. It also targeted the arrest of long-wanted criminal suspects, Thanayut said.