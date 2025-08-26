Over 5,200 suspects arrested in ten-day nationwide crackdowns on illegal firearms

Police have arrested more than 5,200 suspects in over 6,300 cases during nationwide crackdowns on illegal firearms and explosives in a ten-day operation this month, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced on Tuesday.
Pol Gen Thanayut Wutthijarasthamrong, a special adviser to the RTP, told a press conference that the operation, under the theme “Suppressing Criminals, Protecting Good People,” was conducted nationwide from August 15 to 24.
The crackdown aimed to curb the possession and sale of illegal firearms and explosives to prevent their use in crimes. It also targeted the arrest of long-wanted criminal suspects, Thanayut said.
At the end of the operation, police reported 5,261 arrests across 6,338 cases involving illegal firearms and explosives.
Among the seizures were 293 guns, 11,458 rounds of ammunition and one homemade ping-pong bomb linked to online sales.
In addition, police confiscated 6,218 other guns, 36,718 rounds of ammunition, and 6,359 bombs—including 1,898 military-grade grenades—as well as 4,461 pipe bombs and ping-pong bombs in non-online cases.
As part of the effort to apprehend wanted criminals, 14,639 suspects were arrested under 20,030 arrest warrants issued between October 1 2004 and the present, Thanayut added.
Thanayut expressed gratitude to all sectors and members of the public who provided information leading to the successful operations.
He also urged the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by calling the 1599 and 191 hotlines for their safety.