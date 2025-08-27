Two microearthquakes hit northern provinces early Wednesday

Two microearthquakes measuring 1.5 and 2.4 in magnitude struck Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son respectively in the early hours of Wednesday, the Earthquake Observation Division reported.

According to the Meteorological Department, a 1.5-magnitude quake occurred at 1.40am with its epicentre at a depth of 3 kilometres in Tambon Thanthong, Phan district, Chiang Rai. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.707°N and longitude 99.699°E.

The division said the tremor was felt by residents in nearby areas.