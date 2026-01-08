TDRI warns populism risks fiscal trap and credit downgrade

Thai academics and business leaders have warned that election populism is becoming a fiscal trap that could weaken economic stability and raise the risk of a credit-rating downgrade, urging the next government to stop competing on handouts and focus on structural reform.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2026, the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) hosted a public forum titled “They hand it out, but we pay: Rethinking political party policies”, gathering views from the private sector and academics on what policies the country needs in the short term (within one year) and the longer term (over four years). The forum argued parties should scale back populist policies that create long-term fiscal burdens.

Private sector: handouts become debt

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, said populist policies are typically funded through the state budget and borrowing, which ultimately becomes public debt that citizens share through higher taxes. He said if one looks back over the past three to five elections, only a small share of campaign promises were implemented — and when they were, they often created follow-on problems, citing schemes such as pledging and price guarantees.

He said politics should shift from consumption-focused populism towards policies that create jobs and income, which would be more sustainable for the country in the long run.