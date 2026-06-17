Interior Ministry orders nationwide merit-making for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Interior Ministry has instructed all provinces to hold merit-making and alms-giving ceremonies in dedication to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita on key days marking Her Royal Highness’s passing.

Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for Interior, said the Cabinet on Tuesday approved religious ceremonies to be held in dedication to Her Royal Highness on the 7th, 15th, 50th and 100th days after Her Royal Highness’s passing.

The ceremonies will be held in Bangkok, the provinces and overseas as an expression of remembrance for Her Royal Highness’s boundless grace.

Unsit said the Interior Ministry had notified governors in all 76 provinces to organise merit-making and alms-giving ceremonies at provincial halls or other appropriate venues.