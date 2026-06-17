Interior Ministry orders nationwide merit-making for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Interior Ministry has instructed all provinces to hold merit-making and alms-giving ceremonies in dedication to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita on key days marking Her Royal Highness’s passing.
Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for Interior, said the Cabinet on Tuesday approved religious ceremonies to be held in dedication to Her Royal Highness on the 7th, 15th, 50th and 100th days after Her Royal Highness’s passing.
The ceremonies will be held in Bangkok, the provinces and overseas as an expression of remembrance for Her Royal Highness’s boundless grace.
Unsit said the Interior Ministry had notified governors in all 76 provinces to organise merit-making and alms-giving ceremonies at provincial halls or other appropriate venues.
Each ceremony will be chaired by the provincial governor and will begin at 7.30am on the designated dates.
The scheduled dates are as follows:
The Interior Ministry invited Thai people from all walks of life to take part in the merit-making and alms-giving ceremonies at venues designated by their provinces and districts.
The ministry said the ceremonies would allow people to join together in humbly remembering Her Royal Highness’s immeasurable grace with loyalty and devotion.
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita passed away peacefully on June 11, 2026, at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok, at the age of 47. The Royal Household Bureau’s announcement brought profound sorrow to people across the country, who have since joined in mourning and paying tribute to Her Royal Highness’s lifelong dedication to justice, public service, humanitarian work and the welfare of vulnerable groups.