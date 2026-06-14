Princess Sirivannavari pays tribute to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya posted a message in remembrance of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, saying, “It is lonely sitting alone,” along with images of memories of the two princesses.

“It is lonely sitting alone.”

“I miss the times when we sat side by side, talking and consulting each other about all kinds of things, sharing our troubles and updating each other on our lives. During the times when we accompanied Father at various royal ceremonies, I was happy every time I walked behind Pha. We sat together, with Father on the other side, and quietly teased him in fun. There was a time when we sat catching Pokémon in the Grand Palace. You still remember, don’t you?”