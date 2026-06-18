Phu Thap Boek Cabbage farmers sue influencer after pesticide tests clear crops

Phannuwat said the influencer’s remarks had seriously affected the local economy, as Phu Thap Boek depends heavily on cabbage farming and tourism. He said farmers wanted the influencer to issue a public apology to society and to local growers, and to compensate those who had suffered losses.

Farmers said the impact went beyond wholesale prices. Visitors who normally walked into cabbage fields to take photos, buy fresh produce or take cabbage home as souvenirs had become hesitant, with many saying they feared contamination after seeing the online claim.

The controversy had already prompted calls for official verification. Earlier reports said consumer-protection representatives in Phetchabun had asked livestock and agricultural authorities to examine the facts after the viral claims caused concern among consumers and damaged local confidence.

The social-media storm also hit farm prices. Cabbage from Phu Thap Boek reportedly fell to as low as 1 baht per kilogramme at one point, with some farmers saying it was no longer worth harvesting or transporting their produce.

Farmers are now urging the public not to share unverified claims about agricultural safety and to wait for evidence from recognised authorities before drawing conclusions.

Komchadluek