Cabbage diet for Japan's spiky sea urchins to help combat marine damage

THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2024

The waters of Sagami Bay, located off Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture, are teeming with spiky, black sea urchins. Researchers at the prefectural Fisheries Technology Centre say there are too many.

While sea urchins naturally graze on marine plants, researchers have noted that their excessive numbers have contributed to the desertification of Kanagawa's coastline.

"There are a lot of sea urchins in the areas where seagrasses have disappeared," said researcher Shozo Takamura while carrying out a survey of sea urchin numbers.

"Divers and fishermen dive down in their bathing suits to collect and get rid of them, but their numbers have barely fallen so clearly there are a huge number of them."

Volunteer groups have been collecting the urchins, placing them in buckets and shipping them off to be used as fertiliser on local fields. But now the Kanagawa Fisheries Technology Centre is looking into a new use for the collected sea urchins that they believe could help support efforts to control the population.

Kanagawa Prefectural Fisheries Technology Centers researcher Shozo Takamura and his colleague work to collect sea urchins for a survey of sea urchin numbers in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan July 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

"The urchins we're raising here at the research centre, which are Pacific purple sea urchins, really love vegetables like cabbage and komatsuna (Japanese mustard spinach), leafy vegetables basically," said researcher Yutaka Harada.

At the research centre located at the tip of Kanagawa's Miura peninsula, Harada tends to water tanks filled with sea urchins, feeding them cabbage and recording their growth.

The goal is to prove that sea urchins raised on a cabbage diet on land can attract buyers who will in turn fund further efforts to remove the sea urchins and restore the region's seagrass beds.

Volunteers take part in an event to collect sea urchins and ship them off to be used as fertiliser on local fields, in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan July 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

"We're working towards raising even tastier sea urchins on land and selling them to support our efforts against ocean desertification," Harada said.

Reuters

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy