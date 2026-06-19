TMD warns of heavy rain and flash floods in East, South and Bangkok

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
TMD warns of heavy rain and flash floods in East, South and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of heavy downpours and potential flash floods across multiple regions, including Bangkok, throughout the week.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain in the East, the lower South, and Bangkok due to a moderate southwest monsoon and a low-pressure cell.
  • Residents in the affected regions are advised to be cautious of dangers from heavy rainfall, including potential flash floods and forest runoffs, particularly in low-lying areas.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity face a 70% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain, while the East and South face a 60% chance.
  • Moderate waves of 1-2 metres are expected in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, and ships are advised to proceed with caution, especially in thunderstorm areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather conditions for Thailand over the next 24 hours, warning of heavy rain in some areas of the East, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the lower South.

This is due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for dangers associated with heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs, particularly in at-risk areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

Moderate winds and waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, reaching 1-2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be approximately 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Heavy rain drenches Bangkok this evening; TMD warns it will last over an hour.

The TMD's latest report observed clusters of moderate to heavy rain in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok (Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, and Bang Khun Thian districts).

TMD warns of heavy rain and flash floods in East, South and Bangkok

The rain clusters are moving eastwards to cover Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok (Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Taling Chan, Phasi Charoen, Chom Thong, Bang Phlat, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Thon Buri, Khlong San, Phra Nakhon, Dusit, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Sathon, Bang Kho Laem, Yan Nawa, Rat Burana, Bang Sue, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Khlong Toei, Watthana, Huai Khwang, Wang Thonglang, Suan Luang, Prawet, Phra Khanong, and Bang Na districts).

Between 5.30pm and 6pm, rain clusters were detected in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok (Don Mueang, Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok, Min Buri, Lat Krabang, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, Khan Na Yao, Bueng Kum, Bang Kapi, Wang Thonglang, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Prawet, Bang Sue, Bang Phlat, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Watthana, Khlong Toei, Bang Rak, Sathon, Bang Kho Laem, and Yan Nawa districts).

The rain is expected to cover these areas for more than an hour.

Warnings for farmers to brace for heavy rain nationwide from Friday (June 19) to Thursday (June 25).

The agricultural weather forecast warns farmers to be cautious from Saturday (June 20) to Sunday (June 21), and from Wednesday (June 24) to Thursday (June 25).

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected (mainly in the North and the western part of the Central region), posing risks of flash floods and forest runoffs.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be approximately 2 metres high from Wednesday (June 24) to Thursday (June 25).

Preparation checklist

  • Crops: Beware of pests and insects (affecting longans, coconuts, durians, and mangosteens) and root rot diseases. It is advised to prop up fruit tree branches, ensure orchards are well-ventilated, and watch out for stagnant water in agricultural areas.
  • Animals: Do not leave animals out in thunderstorms or in damp areas for extended periods. It is recommended to build wind and rain shelters.
  • Sailors: Exercise increased caution when navigating the upper Andaman Sea.

TMD weather forecast from 6pm Friday (June 19) to 6pm Saturday (June 20)

North

  • Thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperatures of 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram provinces. Minimum temperatures of 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central

  • Thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area, mostly in Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. Minimum temperatures of 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 35-36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

East

  • Thunderstorms in 60 per cent of the area, with some heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperatures of 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 31-36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are approximately 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60 per cent of the area, with some heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperatures of 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are approximately 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60 per cent of the area, with some heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperatures of 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
  • From Phuket upwards: Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves are 1-2 metres high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Krabi downwards: Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are approximately 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Thunderstorms in 70 per cent of the area, with some heavy rain. Minimum temperatures of 25-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures of 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

The Nation Editorial Team

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