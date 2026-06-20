Thailand revives $30bn Land Bridge plan to challenge Malacca Strait

Thailand has revived its ambitious US$30 billion Land Bridge project, aiming to build a coast-to-coast logistics corridor that could offer shippers an alternative to the congested Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The project, backed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government, has returned to the spotlight after the war in Iran and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz highlighted the vulnerability of global trade to strategic maritime chokepoints.

The plan envisions a 1-trillion-baht logistics corridor connecting two new deep-sea ports: Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand and Ranong on the Andaman Sea. The two coasts would be linked by rail, highways and logistics infrastructure across southern Thailand.

According to a government presentation seen by Reuters, the corridor could cut logistics costs by nearly 30% and reduce transit times by up to 14 days for cargo travelling between southern China and ports in the Indian Ocean serving South Asia and the Middle East.

At the centre of the project is a 90-kilometre standard-gauge railway between the two deep-sea ports, with capacity of up to 20 million TEUs a year. Another metre-gauge rail line would connect the corridor to Thailand’s existing national railway network, supported by multi-lane highways and local roads.