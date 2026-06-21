Heavy rain risk grows as southwest monsoon strengthens in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) released its weather forecast, saying that between Monday (June 22, 2026) and Wednesday (June 24, 2026), upper Thailand will see thunderstorms in some areas, while the South will still have heavy rain in some places as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
During the same period, waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be about 1-2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about 1 metre.
In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.
After that, from Thursday (June 25) to Saturday (June 27), rainfall is expected to increase across upper Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas, as the southwest monsoon strengthens and a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
The conditions will leave many areas at risk of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.
Wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea will also strengthen, with waves about 2 metres high.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high, and in thunderstorm areas, they may exceed 2 metres.
The Thai Meteorological Department urged people nationwide, especially those in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying areas, to watch for dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods, run-off from forests and river overflows.
Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are also advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas throughout the period.