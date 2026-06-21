Heavy rain risk grows as southwest monsoon strengthens in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) released its weather forecast, saying that between Monday (June 22, 2026) and Wednesday (June 24, 2026), upper Thailand will see thunderstorms in some areas, while the South will still have heavy rain in some places as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

During the same period, waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be about 1-2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about 1 metre.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.