Bangkok faces heavy rain while monsoon persists over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather conditions on Sunday (June 21, 2026), warning people in Bangkok and its vicinity to prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms across 60% of the area, as the monsoon continues to cover Thailand.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is forecast in the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South, as the moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are urged to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.