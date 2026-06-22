Steel mills face random checks as minister warns repeat offenders risk licence revocation

Factories exceeding pollution limits face immediate closure

Varawut also addressed concerns over the cleanliness of production processes, particularly IF technology, which has been criticised for high energy use and pollution.

He said the Department of Industrial Works already has clear rules on emissions. Any factory found to have exceeded pollution limits must be ordered to close immediately.

On inspections of steel rebar factories in Thailand, Varawut said the Department of Industrial Works and TISI must tighten their work.

He stressed that inspections must not rely on factories preparing steel samples in advance for officials. Instead, officials must enter factories and select samples randomly themselves to ensure that the results reflect actual production standards.

If steel is found to be below standard, the factory will be ordered to close immediately. If the same offence is repeated several times, the operator could face licence revocation.

Varawut said industrial factories must strictly follow the rules to protect workers, officials and the public, while also ensuring fair treatment for business operators.

He added that MPs who had previously raised questions on the issue in Parliament had been invited to join the inspection committee to ensure transparency.

Varawut insisted that he was not taking sides, but was prioritising public interest and public safety.

The stricter stance follows public scrutiny over the reopening of Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd, which the Department of Industrial Works allowed to resume operations on June 5, 2026, after the factory had been ordered to suspend operations for more than 18 months to correct problems linked to substandard steel, industrial waste management and air-pollution controls.

Reports said the earlier shutdown followed an LPG tank explosion and fire at the plant on December 18, 2024, after which officials found several violations, including steel that failed Thai Industrial Standards, excessive boron content and improper handling of “red dust” waste containing hazardous substances.

Varawut has defended the reopening by saying the Department of Industrial Works was legally required to allow the plant to restart once corrective conditions had been met, but stressed that it could be ordered to close again if its steel products fail quality standards.

The decision has also drawn concern from the Thailand Structural Engineers Association, which warned that steel made with induction furnace technology may carry safety risks if impurities are not properly removed, and urged clearer, separate standards and stricter limits on its use in critical structures.