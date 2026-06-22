Thailand uses AI to block 13,888 World Cup gambling links in 18 days 

Thailand’s government has blocked 13,888 illegal online gambling pages and websites linked to the World Cup 2026 in an 18-day AI-backed crackdown, while warning businesses against showing live match broadcasts for commercial purposes without permission.
The Prime Minister’s Office has outlined tougher measures to prevent legal violations during the World Cup 2026, targeting transnational online football gambling networks alongside efforts to protect intellectual property rights.
The government stressed that businesses must strictly follow the rules to help create a responsible and lawful atmosphere for watching the global sporting event.
AI used to detect gambling activity
Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesangchan explained that the government had integrated the work of security and technology agencies to strengthen cyber-blocking measures against URLs linked to online gambling.
The operation has been carried out with support from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, which is using artificial intelligence to detect, analyse and screen suspicious data across social media platforms more accurately.
The proactive campaign follows direct instructions from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has ordered agencies to eradicate online gambling websites, which the government described as a social time bomb.
During the World Cup 2026 period between June 1 and 18, officials filed petitions with the court and obtained court orders to block illegal websites. They also coordinated with online platform providers to remove illegal pages and websites, bringing the total number of blocked or removed items to 13,888.
Venues warned over unauthorised screenings
Beyond gambling, the deputy government spokesperson also warned shop owners, restaurants and entertainment venues nationwide to comply with copyright rules for the World Cup 2026.
The government supports Thai football fans watching and cheering the tournament, but underlined that all viewing must comply with the law and respect the intellectual property rights of official rights holders.
“The government wishes to stress that anyone who uses, rebroadcasts or redistributes the World Cup 2026 live broadcast signal without written permission from the official rights holder in Thailand — whether by recording matches and re-uploading them, re-streaming them online, live-streaming them on social media, or showing the signal inside shops to attract customers for commercial benefit — will be deemed to have committed commercial copyright infringement,” Ploytalay stated.
“The law sets severe penalties, with imprisonment of six months to four years, a fine of 100,000 to 800,000 baht, or both,” she added.
The government called on the public and business operators across all sectors to help set a new standard for responsible World Cup viewing, avoid all forms of gambling and strictly follow copyright procedures.
It added that compliance would help support the sustainable growth of Thailand’s sports, media and related business sectors.