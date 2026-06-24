Thailand to see more rain as south-west monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its extended forecast for Wednesday (June 24, 2026) to Monday (June 29, 2026) that Thailand will see more rain and isolated heavy rain, as the south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand strengthens, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea will strengthen, with waves about 2 metres high.

Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.