Thailand to see more rain as south-west monsoon strengthens

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand to see more rain as south-west monsoon strengthens

A stronger south-west monsoon and a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam are expected to bring more rain and isolated heavy falls to Thailand.

  • A strengthening south-west monsoon will bring more rain and isolated heavy showers to Thailand from June 24 to June 29, 2026.
  • The public is warned of potential flash floods and overflowing waterways, especially in low-lying and foothill areas, due to the heavy rainfall.
  • Mariners are advised to navigate with caution as the monsoon will create stronger winds and waves, reaching over 2 metres high in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand during thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its extended forecast for Wednesday (June 24, 2026) to Monday (June 29, 2026) that Thailand will see more rain and isolated heavy rain, as the south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand strengthens, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea will strengthen, with waves about 2 metres high.

Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Precautions for June 24 to 29

People in Thailand should beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods, run-off from forests and waterways overflowing their banks, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas throughout the period.

Thai Meteorological Department regional forecast for Wednesday (June 24, 2026) to Monday (June 29, 2026)

North

  • Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. South-westerly winds 10-20km/h. Minimum temperatures 22-27°C; maximum temperatures 32-37°C.

North-east

  • Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. South-westerly winds 10-20km/h. Minimum temperatures 23-27°C; maximum temperatures 33-38°C.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. South-westerly winds 10-20km/h. Minimum temperatures 23-27°C; maximum temperatures 33-38°C.

East

  • Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain, including very heavy rain from Sunday (June 28, 2026) to Monday (June 29, 2026). South-westerly winds 15-35km/h. Waves will be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas. Minimum temperatures 23-28°C; maximum temperatures 32-37°C.

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 40-60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. South-westerly winds 15-35km/h. Waves will be about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas. Minimum temperatures 23-27°C; maximum temperatures 32-36°C.

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperatures 23-27°C; maximum temperatures 30-35°C.
  • From Phuket province northwards: south-westerly winds 20-35km/h. Waves will be about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
  • From Krabi province southwards: south-westerly winds 15-35km/h. Waves will be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. South-westerly winds 10-20km/h. Minimum temperatures 25-28°C; maximum temperatures 33-37°C.

The Nation Editorial Team

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