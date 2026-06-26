Fallen giant Bodhi tree blocks Happy Land Road forcing lane closure

Heavy rain and strong winds battered Bangkok, uprooting a giant Bodhi tree.
The entire base was lifted because of its shallow root system, blocking the Happy Land-Bang Kapi road.
Officials are urgently cutting and moving the tree.
The traffic division of Lat Phrao Police Station revealed that heavy rain and strong gusts last night caused the Bodhi tree to fall and obstruct Happy Land Road just before SR Residence.
Initial inspections revealed an alarming detail: the large tree's roots did not go deep underground.
When battered by strong storm winds, the entire base was lifted, unable to support the weight or grip the soil.
This is considered a silent threat in the capital, posing a severe danger to people's lives and property.
Sanitation workers and City Law Enforcement officers from Bang Kapi District are cutting and moving the fallen tree from the road surface.
One traffic lane must be closed to facilitate the operation.
Traffic police from Lat Phrao Police Station are managing the area to organise traffic flow and accelerate vehicle movement, reducing the impact on motorists.
Members of the public using the route are advised to exercise increased caution and allow extra travel time until the operation is completed.
Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department reported the latest weather conditions today, forecasting thunderstorms in 60 per cent of Bangkok and its vicinity, with heavy rain in some areas.
The department is also monitoring severe tropical storm Mekkhala in the Pacific Ocean, which is expected to move towards southern Japan between Friday (June 26) and Saturday (June 27).
The storm will not enter Thailand.