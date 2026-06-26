CAAT relaxes drone rules along Thai–Cambodian border, but 7 provinces still restricted

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
CAAT relaxes drone rules along Thai–Cambodian border, but 7 provinces still restricted

Thailand’s CAAT eases drone restrictions nationwide but maintains controlled no-fly zones in 7 border provinces for security and safety reasons

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued its latest announcement (No. 16, B.E. 2569), easing restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The revised measures relax earlier strict controls after a joint assessment with security agencies concluded that the situation in the area has improved. The change allows the public and businesses to resume normal drone operations in most parts of the country.

However, CAAT confirmed that restrictions remain in place in certain high-risk areas across seven border provinces, where drone operations continue to be strictly controlled for national security and public safety reasons.

Seven provinces still under drone control zones

The restricted areas include specific districts in:

  • Ubon Ratchathani: Khong Chiam, Sirindhorn, Buntharik, Nam Yuen, Khemmarat, Na Tan, Pho Sai, Si Mueang Mai, Na Chaluai
  • Si Sa Ket: Phu Sing, Khun Han, Kantharalak
  • Surin: Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Sangkha, Buachet
  • Buri Ram: Lahan Sai, Ban Kruat
  • Sa Kaeo: Khlong Hat, Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, Ta Phraya
  • Chanthaburi: Mueang Chanthaburi, Soi Dao, Pong Nam Ron
  • Trat: Mueang Trat, Khlong Yai, Bo Rai

CAAT stated that in these controlled zones, drone flights may still be approved on a case-by-case basis, particularly for agricultural use, disaster response, urgent life-saving missions, or government law enforcement operations.

Legal requirements for drone operators

Drone users operating in Thailand must comply strictly with aviation regulations, including:

  • Registering as a drone operator with the relevant authorities
  • Registering the drone aircraft
  • Obtaining mandatory drone insurance
  • Requesting flight permission through CAAT’s UAS Portal before every operation

CAAT said it will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with national security agencies. The authority added that future adjustments will be made according to real conditions on the ground, balancing public convenience with national security priorities.

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