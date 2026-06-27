Australian held at Suvarnabhumi over Pattaya murder case

Thai Immigration officers have detained an Australian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport after police linked him to the disappearance and alleged murder of a 17-year-old girl in Pattaya.
The suspect, identified in Thai reports as Peter Carman, was stopped at around 9.30pm on June 26 while preparing to travel on Jetstar flight JQ76 to Perth, Australia.
Immigration officers at the outbound checkpoint were alerted by the Immigration Bureau’s information system that Pattaya City Police Station had requested a watch notice to prevent the man leaving Thailand.
The request was made as investigators were examining his alleged connection to the disappearance of Thanchanok Donhomla, 17, while police were in the process of seeking court approval for an arrest warrant.
Officers from Investigation and Suppression Sub-Division, Immigration Division 2, took the man into custody for further questioning.
According to investigators, CCTV footage later became a key piece of evidence. The footage allegedly showed the suspect pulling a suitcase out of a condominium in Pattaya, leading police to suspect that it could be connected to the missing teenager.
Police questioned the suspect, who then gave information about where the suitcase had allegedly been discarded.
After receiving the information, Immigration officers coordinated with investigators from Pattaya City Police Station, who rushed to inspect the location. Officers later found the body of Thanchanok based on the information provided during questioning.
The discovery led police to proceed with legal action on charges related to murder and concealment of a body.
The case remains under investigation, with authorities expected to examine CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the suspect’s movements before completing the case file.
Officials have not yet released full details of the alleged motive or the complete sequence of events.