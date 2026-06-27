Australian held at Suvarnabhumi over Pattaya murder case

Thai Immigration officers have detained an Australian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport after police linked him to the disappearance and alleged murder of a 17-year-old girl in Pattaya.

The suspect, identified in Thai reports as Peter Carman, was stopped at around 9.30pm on June 26 while preparing to travel on Jetstar flight JQ76 to Perth, Australia.

Immigration officers at the outbound checkpoint were alerted by the Immigration Bureau’s information system that Pattaya City Police Station had requested a watch notice to prevent the man leaving Thailand.

The request was made as investigators were examining his alleged connection to the disappearance of Thanchanok Donhomla, 17, while police were in the process of seeking court approval for an arrest warrant.