Thailand places 43 provinces under flood and landslide watch

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has placed 43 provinces on alert for flash floods, forest run-off, waterlogging, landslides and rough seas from June 28 to July 3, 2026.

The warning covers provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region and South, with disaster prevention teams instructed to remain on 24-hour standby.

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the DDPM, explained that the order followed a heavy to very heavy rain warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

According to the TMD, a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast, together with a strengthening south-westerly monsoon, is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of Thailand.

The Central region and the west coast of southern Thailand are expected to be among the areas most affected, while waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach two to three metres.