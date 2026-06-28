Thailand places 43 provinces under flood and landslide watch

SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand places 43 provinces under flood and landslide watch

Thailand’s DDPM has placed 43 provinces on alert for flash floods, forest run-off, landslides and rough seas from June 28 to July 3, 2026.

  • Thailand's disaster agency has placed 43 provinces across the North, Northeast, Central, and South regions on alert for floods and landslides.
  • The warning is in effect from June 28 to July 3, 2026, due to a meteorological forecast for heavy to very heavy rain caused by monsoons.
  • Disaster prevention teams are on 24-hour standby, and warnings have also been issued for rough seas in southern coastal areas, with waves potentially reaching three meters.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has placed 43 provinces on alert for flash floods, forest run-off, waterlogging, landslides and rough seas from June 28 to July 3, 2026.

The warning covers provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region and South, with disaster prevention teams instructed to remain on 24-hour standby.

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the DDPM, explained that the order followed a heavy to very heavy rain warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

According to the TMD, a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast, together with a strengthening south-westerly monsoon, is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of Thailand.

The Central region and the west coast of southern Thailand are expected to be among the areas most affected, while waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach two to three metres.

Thailand places 43 provinces under flood and landslide watch

43 provinces at risk of floods, forest run-off and landslides

The provinces requiring close monitoring of the water situation from June 28 to July 3, 2026, are divided by region as follows:

  • In the North, 12 provinces are on alert: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.
     
  • In the Northeast, 12 provinces are being monitored: Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
     
  • In the Central region, 11 provinces are at risk: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
     
  • In the South, eight provinces are under watch: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Southern coastal provinces warned of rough seas

Boat operators and seafarers in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been urged to exercise extra caution, especially in areas where waves may exceed two to three metres.

Four southern provinces are under special monitoring for strong winds and rough seas.

  • In Ranong, the at-risk districts are Muang Ranong, Suk Samran and Kapoe.
  • In Phang Nga, the warning covers Ko Yao, Takua Thung, Thai Mueang, Takua Pa and Khura Buri districts.
  • In Phuket, all districts are under monitoring.
  • In Krabi, the areas at risk are Muang Krabi, Khlong Thom, Ko Lanta, Nuea Khlong and Ao Luek districts.

Thailand places 43 provinces under flood and landslide watch

DDPM orders 24-hour standby and prepares temporary shelters

The DDPM has coordinated with provincial authorities and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in at-risk areas to implement proactive measures.

Authorities have been instructed to monitor natural tourist attractions, including caves, waterfalls and through-caves. Any area considered dangerous must be closed immediately.

Coastal areas have been told to install warning signals, strictly prohibit tourists from swimming in dangerous conditions and consider suspending boat services if conditions worsen.

Temporary shelters must also be prepared with food, drinking water and essential supplies so they can receive evacuees at short notice.

Members of the public can follow updates and request assistance around the clock through the Thai Disaster Alert application, available on iOS and Android, the LINE Official account @1784DDPM, or the 1784 hotline.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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