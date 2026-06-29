Suvarnabhumi explains why Thai Airways crew bag cleared before Melbourne heroin arrest

Suvarnabhumi Airport has clarified that the baggage of a Thai Airways crew member later arrested in Australia over an alleged heroin-smuggling case had cleared outbound screening because departure security procedures are primarily designed to detect explosives and other flight-safety threats.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, director of Suvarnabhumi Airport under Airports of Thailand Plc, said a review of the crew member’s baggage record showed the luggage had passed standard X-ray screening before departure and was marked as normal by the airport’s baggage-screening system. The crew member had been working on Thai Airways flight TG465, which departed Suvarnabhumi on June 24.
Kittipong said Suvarnabhumi’s baggage X-ray equipment complies with International Civil Aviation Organization standards. He added that outbound screening at international airports is focused on aviation security, particularly the detection of explosives and items that could endanger an aircraft in flight.
The clarification came after Australian authorities said a 26-year-old Thai airline employee had been charged with allegedly importing more than 1 kilogramme of heroin into Melbourne. The Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force said the woman was on duty aboard an international flight when she arrived at Melbourne Airport on June 25 and had her baggage screened by ABF officers.
According to the joint AFP-ABF statement, Australian officers identified anomalies during an X-ray examination of 12 tote bags. Further checks allegedly found a white powder in the bags, with presumptive testing returning a positive result for heroin. The substance had an estimated street value of A$500,000.
The woman was charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug. Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. She was remanded in custody on June 26 and is due to reappear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on September 14.
Thai Airways has confirmed that one of its female cabin crew members was detained in Melbourne while working on flight TG465 and said it had launched a disciplinary investigation. The airline said it was cooperating with authorities in Thailand and Australia while the case proceeds through the Australian legal system.
The airline said employees are prohibited from possessing, transporting, importing or becoming involved with illegal drugs or other unlawful items, and that strict disciplinary action would follow if wrongdoing were proven.
Suvarnabhumi Airport said the crew member’s bag was cleared on departure because the X-ray screening did not detect explosives or aviation-security threats. Kittipong said drug detection is generally concentrated on arrival screening and is often carried out using other detection methods, including sniffer dogs, because standard outbound aviation-security X-ray checks are not designed as narcotics inspections.
Australian Border Force Commander Clint Sims said organised crime groups continued to target “trusted insiders”, including airline crew, in attempts to smuggle illegal substances into Australia. He said ABF officers use intelligence-led targeting and detection capabilities to protect Australia’s border integrity.