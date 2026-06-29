Suvarnabhumi explains why Thai Airways crew bag cleared before Melbourne heroin arrest

Airport says outbound checks focus on flight safety, not narcotics

Suvarnabhumi Airport has clarified that the baggage of a Thai Airways crew member later arrested in Australia over an alleged heroin-smuggling case had cleared outbound screening because departure security procedures are primarily designed to detect explosives and other flight-safety threats.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, director of Suvarnabhumi Airport under Airports of Thailand Plc, said a review of the crew member’s baggage record showed the luggage had passed standard X-ray screening before departure and was marked as normal by the airport’s baggage-screening system. The crew member had been working on Thai Airways flight TG465, which departed Suvarnabhumi on June 24.

Kittipong said Suvarnabhumi’s baggage X-ray equipment complies with International Civil Aviation Organization standards. He added that outbound screening at international airports is focused on aviation security, particularly the detection of explosives and items that could endanger an aircraft in flight.