TMD warns 60 Thai provinces of heavy rain as monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Tuesday (June 30, 2026) that Thailand would see isolated heavy rain over the next 24 hours, with very heavy rain in some areas along the west coast of the East and the South.
The conditions are being driven by the strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, together with the monsoon trough extending from the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.
People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be fairly strong, with waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore during this period.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and vicinity