ONCB searches flight attendant’s room in Australia heroin-smuggling probe

Areephak Ngoenbumrung, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), clarified on Monday a case reported in the media in which Australian authorities detained an airline crew member on charges of smuggling a Category 1 narcotic, heroin, into Melbourne, Australia.
She said the ONCB and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have worked together under the joint special operation “Taskforce Storm” since 2016. The cooperation includes intelligence exchange, expanded arrests and asset seizures involving suspects in Thailand, Australia and those who have fled to other countries.
In the latest development, the ONCB has exchanged information with the AFP and obtained clear facts about the case. The information will be used to accelerate further investigations aimed at dismantling the network smuggling narcotics into Australia.
On the same day, ONCB officers searched the dormitory room of the female suspect and questioned her boyfriend. The move was aimed at expanding the investigation to identify the owner of the drugs and others involved in the network, believed to have arranged for the narcotics to be carried secretly to Australia.
Officials are now gathering evidence and tracking down accomplices for prosecution under the law.
The ONCB spokesperson also explained current baggage-screening and inspection measures before departure. Airports of Thailand (AOT) currently screens and scans carry-on baggage and checked baggage with X-ray machines to detect dangerous objects, weapons or prohibited items for all passengers, including airline crew.
Crew members, who have direct access to operational areas and aircraft, must pass through security checks under the same safety standards as passengers.
The ONCB is also urgently discussing with AOT ways to raise safety measures and tighten screening systems to the highest possible standard.
In addition, the ONCB has integrated work among Thai and international law-enforcement agencies to tackle transnational narcotics problems. It has established airport and seaport drug interdiction and suppression task forces, known as AITF and SITF, and expanded regional cooperation within ASEAN through AAITF and ASITF.
The office has also organised training to increase knowledge among logistics operators and private companies, helping them monitor and prevent attempts to smuggle drugs through international parcels.
Areephak warned the public to strictly avoid carrying items or accepting luggage for others on international trips. Drug-trafficking networks often hire people or ask them to carry parcels across borders while concealing narcotics inside.
If the drugs are detected, the person carrying the item could unknowingly become a suspect in an offence involving the illegal import or export of narcotics.
Such offences carry extremely severe legal penalties. In particular, importing or exporting Category 1 narcotics — including heroin, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills and ecstasy — carries a maximum penalty ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty under both Thai law and the law of the destination country.
Anyone who sees suspicious behaviour or has information related to narcotics can report it to the ONCB hotline at 1386, available 24 hours a day.
Australian authorities said in a joint AFP-ABF statement that the accused is a 26-year-old Thai national who arrived at Melbourne Airport on June 25 while working on an international flight. Officers allegedly detected irregularities during baggage screening and later charged her with importing and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug, offences that each carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison under Australian law. She was remanded in custody on June 26 and is due to reappear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on September 14, while Australian officials warned that criminal syndicates continue to target “trusted insiders”, including airline crew, to breach border controls.
Source: Kom Chad Luek