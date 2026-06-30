ONCB searches flight attendant’s room in Australia heroin-smuggling probe

Areephak Ngoenbumrung, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), clarified on Monday a case reported in the media in which Australian authorities detained an airline crew member on charges of smuggling a Category 1 narcotic, heroin, into Melbourne, Australia.

She said the ONCB and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have worked together under the joint special operation “Taskforce Storm” since 2016. The cooperation includes intelligence exchange, expanded arrests and asset seizures involving suspects in Thailand, Australia and those who have fled to other countries.

In the latest development, the ONCB has exchanged information with the AFP and obtained clear facts about the case. The information will be used to accelerate further investigations aimed at dismantling the network smuggling narcotics into Australia.

On the same day, ONCB officers searched the dormitory room of the female suspect and questioned her boyfriend. The move was aimed at expanding the investigation to identify the owner of the drugs and others involved in the network, believed to have arranged for the narcotics to be carried secretly to Australia.

Officials are now gathering evidence and tracking down accomplices for prosecution under the law.