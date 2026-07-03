Maysak nears southern China as Thailand braces for heavier rain

Thailand’s disaster authorities are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Maysak as it tracks across the upper South China Sea towards Hainan and southern China, while warning that the system could still increase rainfall across parts of Thailand despite not moving directly into the country.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the depression over the upper South China Sea intensified into Tropical Storm Maysak at 1am on July 3. At 4am, the storm was centred about 510 kilometres south of Nanning in China, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 65 kilometres per hour. It was moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour.

The storm is forecast to pass Hainan and make landfall in southern China between July 4 and 6. Its centre is not expected to move into Thailand, but its influence, together with the monsoon trough over the North and upper Northeast and a fairly strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to bring more rain to the country.