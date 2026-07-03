Maysak nears southern China as Thailand braces for heavier rain

Thailand’s disaster authorities are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Maysak as it tracks across the upper South China Sea towards Hainan and southern China, while warning that the system could still increase rainfall across parts of Thailand despite not moving directly into the country.
The Thai Meteorological Department said the depression over the upper South China Sea intensified into Tropical Storm Maysak at 1am on July 3. At 4am, the storm was centred about 510 kilometres south of Nanning in China, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 65 kilometres per hour. It was moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour.
The storm is forecast to pass Hainan and make landfall in southern China between July 4 and 6. Its centre is not expected to move into Thailand, but its influence, together with the monsoon trough over the North and upper Northeast and a fairly strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to bring more rain to the country.
The TMD said Thailand would see increased rainfall from July 3-4, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the North, upper Northeast, East and South. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to continue in parts of the upper North and upper Northeast from July 5-6.
Marine conditions are also expected to worsen. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-3 metres and above 3 metres during thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to see waves of about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea have been advised to remain ashore during the warning period.
The National Disaster Warning Centre under the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, or DDPM, is also monitoring Maysak’s development. Although the storm is not expected to directly hit Thailand, officials warned that it could still contribute to heavier rainfall and possible localised flooding.
DDPM orders flood-readiness checks
DDPM director-general Theeraphat Khatchamat inspected the department’s central operations on July 3 as agencies prepared for possible flood risks during the period.
He instructed the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, which is responsible for directing operations, analysing risks and assessing nationwide disaster situations, to maintain close surveillance through its monitoring operations room.
Theeraphat also stressed the need for the 1784 safety hotline to receive reports and coordinate quickly with local agencies so that public assistance can be delivered in time.
DDPM disaster prevention and mitigation centres and provincial offices were ordered to keep tracking local risk trends and report developments to the department. If conditions are expected to affect the public, officials must coordinate with the National Disaster Warning Centre to issue alerts through Cell Broadcast.
The department also instructed local units to monitor other hazards that could seriously affect public safety, including road accidents, emergencies and other incidents, as part of wider preparedness measures during the period of heightened weather risk.
China and Vietnam also monitor regional impacts
China’s World Meteorological Centre in Beijing had earlier forecast that the South China Sea tropical depression would move west-northwest, strengthen and cross Hainan before moving into the Gulf of Tonkin. It also forecast a further landfall along the coast of Guangxi in China or northern Vietnam on July 4, with rain expected across northeastern Vietnam from July 3-7.
Authorities in Thailand have urged people to follow official weather updates, plan travel carefully and stay alert in areas prone to flooding or heavy rainfall. The public can report disasters or request assistance through the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.