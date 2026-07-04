TMD warns 36 provinces of floods as Maysak brings 70% Bangkok rain

SATURDAY, JULY 04, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
TMD warns 36 provinces of floods as Maysak brings 70% Bangkok rain

TMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain, flash-flood risks and rough seas as Tropical Storm Maysak strengthens monsoon conditions

Thailand has been placed on alert for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas as Tropical Storm Maysak intensifies monsoon conditions across the country, despite the storm not being expected to move directly into Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday (July 4) that Thailand would see heavy rain in some areas over the next 24 hours, with very heavy rain likely in parts of the Northeast and East.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast into Tropical Storm Maysak, together with a fairly strong south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. The TMD’s weather outlook also warned of more rain, isolated heavy downpours and very heavy rain in some areas under the influence of the monsoon system and Maysak.

People in risk areas have been urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying communities.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain dangerous in some areas. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at two to three metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at about two metres, and higher than two metres in stormy areas.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.

The 24-hour forecast from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday covers all regions of Thailand, with several areas warned of heavy or very heavy rain.

North

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the region, with heavy rain in:
  • Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 23-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 30-35C at the highest, with south-westerly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the region.
  • Heavy rain is expected in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Very heavy rain is possible in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C at the lowest and 30-35C at the highest, with south-westerly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C at the lowest and 33-36C at the highest, with south-westerly winds at 10-25 kilometres per hour.

East

  • Thunderstorms are expected over 70% of the region.
  • Heavy rain is forecast in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong.
  • Very heavy rain is possible in Chanthaburi, Trat.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 23-28C at the lowest and 30-34C at the highest. South-westerly winds are expected at 20-35 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves are forecast at about two metres, rising above two metres in areas with thunderstorms.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 24-25C at the lowest and 32-35C at the highest.

From Surat Thani northwards:

  • South-westerly winds are forecast at 20-35 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves are expected at one to two metres.
  • Offshore areas and places with thunderstorms could see waves above two metres.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards:

  • South-westerly winds are forecast at 15-30 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves are expected at about one metre.
  • Areas with thunderstorms could see waves above two metres.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C at the lowest and 29-34C at the highest.

From Phuket northwards:

  • South-westerly winds are forecast at 20-40 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves are expected at two to three metres.
  • Areas with thunderstorms could see waves above three metres.

From Krabi southwards:

  • South-westerly winds are forecast at 20-35 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves are expected at about two metres.
  • Areas with thunderstorms could see waves above two metres.

Bangkok and nearby provinces

  • Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms over 70% of the area.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 24-26C at the lowest and 32-34C at the highest, with south-westerly winds at 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy