TMD warns 36 provinces of floods as Maysak brings 70% Bangkok rain

Thailand has been placed on alert for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas as Tropical Storm Maysak intensifies monsoon conditions across the country, despite the storm not being expected to move directly into Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday (July 4) that Thailand would see heavy rain in some areas over the next 24 hours, with very heavy rain likely in parts of the Northeast and East.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast into Tropical Storm Maysak, together with a fairly strong south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. The TMD’s weather outlook also warned of more rain, isolated heavy downpours and very heavy rain in some areas under the influence of the monsoon system and Maysak.

People in risk areas have been urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying communities.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain dangerous in some areas. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at two to three metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at about two metres, and higher than two metres in stormy areas.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.