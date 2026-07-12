Thailand limits alcohol exemptions to weddings and diplomacy

Thailand has limited exemptions allowing alcohol consumption at normally prohibited venues to two types of event: wedding receptions and diplomatic receptions held in accordance with established custom.

The Prime Minister’s Office notification on “traditional receptions” was published in the Royal Gazette on July 10, 2026, and took effect the following day. It was signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The notification defines the term “traditional reception” under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008), as amended by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025).