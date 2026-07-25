Thailand holds 108-day oil buffer as fund remains negative

Thailand has accumulated oil stocks and confirmed supplies sufficient for 108 days of domestic demand as the Energy Ministry diversifies crude imports in response to disruption risks arising from unrest in the Middle East.

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary for energy and the ministry’s spokesperson, said global oil prices had continued to rise as economic and geopolitical factors affected energy supplies worldwide.

Thailand has monitored its crude supply closely since the Middle East unrest began, shifting towards alternative sources and increasing imports from countries including the United States and Argentina, he said.

Stocks and confirmed supplies cover 108 days

As of July 23, Thailand’s available stocks and scheduled supplies comprised:

2.353 billion litres of commercial reserves, including crude and refined petroleum products.

3.385 billion litres of statutory reserves.

4.299 billion litres of crude oil in transit.

3.280 billion litres of confirmed supplies awaiting shipment.

The combined amount was sufficient to meet national demand for 108 days. Average daily consumption stood at 57.26 million litres of diesel and 30.36 million litres of petrol.

Relevant agencies have been instructed to maintain readiness and manage stocks carefully to ensure sufficient supplies for households and businesses without shortages, Veerapat said.