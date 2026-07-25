Thailand faces five days of heavy rain and flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of five days of heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand, with several provinces facing a heightened risk of flash floods and forest run-off during the long holiday period.
The department’s fourth warning, issued at 5am on July 25, covers July 26-30 and forecasts heavy rain in many areas, with very heavy downpours in parts of the Northeast, Central region, East and western coast of the South.
A monsoon trough will cross the North and upper Northeast while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand strengthens, the department said.
Residents in low-lying areas, on hillsides and near waterways were advised to prepare for accumulated rainfall that could trigger sudden flooding and rapid run-off from forested areas.
The upper Andaman Sea is forecast to have waves two to three metres high, rising above three metres in thunderstorms.
Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are expected to reach about two metres and exceed two metres during storms.
Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.
Severe Tropical Storm Noul, located over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in Guangdong province, China, on July 26.
The storm will not move into Thailand, but travellers heading to affected areas of China were advised to check the weather before departure.
TMD forecasts very heavy rain in red-alert areas and heavy rain in orange-alert areas from July 26-30.
July 26
Very heavy rain is forecast in Ranong.
Heavy rain is expected in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat and Phang Nga.
July 27
Very heavy rain is forecast in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga.
Heavy rain is expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Ratchaburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Phuket.
July 28
Very heavy rain is forecast in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga.
Heavy rain is expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Ratchaburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.
July 29
Very heavy rain is forecast in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
Heavy rain is expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Loei, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Krabi and Trang.
July 30
Very heavy rain is forecast in Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Ranong.
Heavy rain is expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
People travelling through mountainous areas or routes vulnerable to flooding were advised to check conditions in advance.
Residents in high-risk areas should monitor water levels and move possessions and electrical equipment above expected flood levels where necessary.
Weather updates are available from the Thai Meteorological Department through its 1182 hotline and the numbers 0-2399-4012 and 0-2399-4013.
The next departmental warning was scheduled for 5pm on July 25.