Thailand’s Metrology Drive Strengthens Future Industrial Edge 

Precision may be invisible to most people, but it is one of the quiet systems that allows a modern economy to function. For Thailand, metrology is not only a scientific discipline. It is a strategic foundation for industrial competitiveness, consumer protection and sustainable national development.

National quality infrastructure is essential to strengthening the country’s manufacturing and service sectors, particularly in developing goods and services that are safe, reliable and able to meet recognised standards.

To achieve that goal, Thailand’s quality infrastructure must operate as an integrated system, with each part supporting the others efficiently. A strong system enables Thai products and services to compete more sustainably on the global stage, while also protecting domestic consumers and improving income opportunities and quality of life.

At the centre of this system is the National Institute of Metrology (Thailand), or NIMT, which is responsible for establishing, maintaining and developing the country’s national measurement standards, reference materials and other measurement benchmarks.