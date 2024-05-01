Experts back new Thai finance minister to leverage markets for economy

Visit Ongpipattanakul, CEO of Trinity Securities (TNITY), said Pichai’s appointment was a positive signal due to his experience of managing major registered companies. Having a full-time finance minister would also enhance efficiency and effectiveness of ministry oversight, he added. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has doubled as finance minister up to now.

"Pichai's abilities are widely recognised. He played a key role in PTT’s listing on the Thai stock market before it emerged as a major player with significant market capitalisation. This reflects his profound understanding of capital market mechanisms and investment and he will understand of how to drive the economy by leveraging market mechanisms," Visit said.

Pichai is expected to oversee a short-term boost in spending as October marks the start of the new fiscal year. Economic conditions and liquidity in the system are forecast to improve in the fourth quarter. The stock market believes the Q4 launch of the government’s digital wallet scheme will also act as a money multiplier, stimulating domestic consumption and accelerating economic recovery.

This will be crucial given the potential limits to Thailand's export-led growth and a Thai tourism industry that is nearing its peak. Although foreign tourist arrivals soared in the first four months of 2024, nearing the 35 million target, per capita spending of tourists has fallen due to the sluggish global economic recovery.