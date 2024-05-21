Cabinet agrees in principle to expand 2024 budget bill

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle the Budget Bureau’s proposal to expand the 2024 fiscal budget bill, the draft of which will be sent to the Cabinet for approval on May 28.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the Cabinet had agreed in principle to enact an extension to the 2024 budget bill to finance the digital wallet scheme and this bill may be ready for House deliberations by July.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the additional bill will be submitted to the Cabinet during the weekly meeting on May 28.

This bill, he said, will comply with the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act as well as the Public Debt Act. He added that the budget will not push the public debt any higher than the ceiling of 70% of the GDP.