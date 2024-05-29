Srettha outlines Thailand’s vision in keynote speech in Hong Kong

On trade policy, he said the government aims to position Thailand as a key partner in the global supply chain by reducing import-export restrictions and accelerating free-trade negotiations with major economic regions.

For business operations, the government is developing new economic growth mechanisms driven by innovation and creativity, as well as future industries.

This includes promoting businesses aligned with climate change initiatives, improving the ease of doing business, digitising government services, and investing in large-scale infrastructure projects such as airports and the land bridge project.

In human development, the government is committed to preparing the workforce for the future by promoting education, skills development, and lifelong learning. Additionally, there are programs to reskill the existing workforce. The government also plans to attract international talent by improving work-permit and visa processes.

To promote sustainability, the government is doubling its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065. By 2040, Thailand aims to become a leading clean energy producer in the region.

Srettha also mentioned the Ignite Thailand vision, comprising eight pillars that will propel Thailand as a central hub covering various aspects: aviation, tourism, health care and wellness, agriculture and food, logistics, future automotive industry, digital economy and financial hub.

Srettha declared the ambition to make Thailand a "nice place to live," a prime location for the regional headquarters of financial companies. Thailand possesses potential in this area, and with government support for investment, coupled with the country's capabilities, there is confidence that this vision is within reach.