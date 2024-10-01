Cabinet to discuss increasing subsidies for flood victims

Increasing the government subsidy for households affected by the flooding throughout Thailand will be discussed at today’s cabinet meeting. If agreed, the move would up the assistance from a starting payment of 5,000 baht to 9,000 baht.

A government House source told The Nation that the proposal had been added to the agenda as the start of the new fiscal year on October 1 meant that disbursement of the FY2025 emergency budget was now possible.

The 5,000 baht subsidy is currently being granted to families stranded by heavy flooding for seven to 30 days or stranded for less than seven days but suffering heavy property damage. Families stranded by floods for 30 to 60 days receive 7,000 baht while those stranded for more than 60 days are given 9,000 baht.

Earlier, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that his ministry would propose increasing the minimum subsidy to 9,000 baht per household, adding that even this increased rate might not cover the damages some flood victims have sustained.