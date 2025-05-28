Paetongtarn confident 2026 budget will boost economic growth

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed confidence on Wednesday that the fiscal year 2026 budget would stimulate economic growth and benefit both the public and private sectors.
Speaking to reporters before attending a special House meeting to deliberate the 2026 budget bill, Paetongtarn responded to opposition criticism. Critics claim the government’s proposed spending does not adequately address the current economic challenges, especially with the threat of steep import tariffs from the US government.
Paetongtarn insisted the budget would provide vital economic stimulus and said the spending plan had been reviewed by multiple government agencies. She noted the government had cancelled the use of the remaining 157 billion baht from the current emergency fund originally allocated for the 10,000-baht handout, redirecting it towards economic stimulus programmes instead.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the budget allocations would meet their objectives. She added that the government adjusted allocations following the US threat of trade tariffs against Thailand.
When asked about a proposal from her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who suggested using the 157 billion baht to combat drug trafficking, Paetongtarn said this could not be implemented at present as the government already has dedicated funding for narcotics control.
“The budget bill also includes allocations for fighting drugs and narcotics as a national agenda,” she stated.
Regarding Thaksin’s vow to personally monitor communities for drug trafficking, Paetongtarn said the government would welcome any support from non-governmental organisations addressing social issues. She emphasised that Thaksin’s activities were personal and not connected to the government.