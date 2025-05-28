Paetongtarn confident 2026 budget will boost economic growth

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed confidence on Wednesday that the fiscal year 2026 budget would stimulate economic growth and benefit both the public and private sectors.

Government Defends Budget Amid Opposition Criticism

Speaking to reporters before attending a special House meeting to deliberate the 2026 budget bill, Paetongtarn responded to opposition criticism. Critics claim the government’s proposed spending does not adequately address the current economic challenges, especially with the threat of steep import tariffs from the US government.