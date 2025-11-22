Customs to ban senior officials from receiving reward money starting December

The Customs Department is overhauling its century-old bounty and reward system, introducing a new regulation that will ban senior officials—level 9 and above—from receiving arrest rewards starting in December 2025, in a move aimed at reducing conflicts of interest.

Customs Director-General Panthong Loykulnanta said the department has drafted a major reform of the reward-payment mechanism. The key principle is that senior executives with case-deciding authority—including the director-general, deputy director-generals, advisers, bureau directors and specialists—will be strictly prohibited from receiving bribes or reward money linked to seizures.

A system unchanged for nearly 100 years

Thailand’s customs bounty system has existed since 1926, last amended in 2017, when the reward rate was reduced from 30% to 20% and capped at 5 million baht per case.

However, the mechanism has long been criticised both domestically and internationally—including by the United States—as creating major conflicts of interest due to the high sums involved.

“The National Anti-Corruption Commission has repeatedly expressed concern that reward payments lack transparency and may benefit officials who were not directly involved in enforcement,” Panthong said.



“This is why the department is undertaking a major reform.”