Thamanat orders agricultural envoys to boost Thai crop exports

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao on Thursday instructed agricultural attachés in 11 countries to step up efforts to expand overseas sales of Thai agricultural products.

He issued the directive during a teleconference with 11 overseas representative offices of the Office of Agricultural Affairs.

‘Market-led, innovation-supported, higher income’ strategy

During the meeting, Thammanat said the ministry is prioritising a “market-led, innovation-supported, higher income” strategy, built on three key pillars: