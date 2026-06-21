MRTA revises Purple Line fares and expands passenger concessions

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has issued a new regulation restructuring fares on the Chalong Ratchadham Line, or MRT Purple Line, in line with amended legislation and government policy on mass transit.

Published in the Royal Gazette, the regulation covers fare rates, fare collection methods and categories of passengers exempted from paying fares on the MRT Purple Line.

It will take effect from July 3, 2026.

The regulation was issued under the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act 2000 and its amendments to update fare collection rules in accordance with the law and the state’s public transport policy.

Under the new rules, a “senior citizen” is defined as a Thai national aged over 60.

Eligible passengers will pay half the normal fare.