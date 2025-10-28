MRTA completes demolition of Samsen Police Station, continues road restoration and safety checks

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced on Tuesday that contractors for the Purple Line Extension Project (Tao Poon-Rat Burana section) have completed the demolition of the Samsen Police Station building, marking key progress in repairing the subsidence along Samsen Road.

The MRTA said that work is now underway to drill and inspect soil conditions, improve soil quality, and monitor ground subsidence around the affected area. Continuous groundwater level measurements are also being conducted to ensure construction safety and compliance with engineering standards.

Contractors are also constructing a temporary access ramp beside the Dipangkorn Rasmijoti Building at Vajira Hospital, while the permanent road restoration will follow the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Public Works standards and design guidelines.