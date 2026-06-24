Thai Authorities Deploy Advanced Tech in Multi-Million Baht Online Counterfeit Crackdown

The Department of Intellectual Property deploys advanced tech and warehouse raids to secure consumer trust ahead of projected market boom.

Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has intensified its campaign against digital piracy, partnering with global tech platforms to deploy automated detection tools as the kingdom’s e-commerce sector rapidly scales.

The enforcement surge comes amid an exponential boom in digital trade. According to official data, Thailand’s business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce market reached 970,000 million baht in 2025 and is on track to hit 1.8 trillion baht by 2030.

However, this rapid growth has modernised the counterfeit landscape, allowing illicit networks to distribute trademark-infringing goods at unprecedented speed.