Thai Authorities Deploy Advanced Tech in Multi-Million Baht Online Counterfeit Crackdown

The Department of Intellectual Property deploys advanced tech and warehouse raids to secure consumer trust ahead of projected market boom.
Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has intensified its campaign against digital piracy, partnering with global tech platforms to deploy automated detection tools as the kingdom’s e-commerce sector rapidly scales.
The enforcement surge comes amid an exponential boom in digital trade. According to official data, Thailand’s business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce market reached 970,000 million baht in 2025 and is on track to hit 1.8 trillion baht by 2030.
However, this rapid growth has modernised the counterfeit landscape, allowing illicit networks to distribute trademark-infringing goods at unprecedented speed.
"Social media has become an essential tool for modern business," noted Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the DIP, adding that the shift in consumer buying habits has made online intellectual property (IP) enforcement a critical economic priority. "The growth of e-commerce has led to increasingly sophisticated and diverse forms of online infringement."
In response, the DIP has shifted from reactive monitoring to systemic intervention. During the first five months of 2026, the department enforced the removal of 1,322 illicit listings via digital "Notice and Takedown" mechanisms.
Targeting the Supply Chain
Crucially, digital intelligence is now being used to trigger physical enforcement. By tracking online vendors back to their distribution hubs, authorities launched a series of raids on storage facilities and warehouses between January and May 2026.
The operations resulted in 116 arrests and the seizure of 224,042 counterfeit items, cutting off the supply chain at its source and preventing an estimated 81.7 million baht in economic losses for registered rights holders.
To stem the digital tide, the DIP is leaning heavily on private sector technology. On Monday, the department concluded a practical workshop with Meta Thailand designed to train over 50 corporate entities and rights holders on Meta's proprietary Brand Rights Protection infrastructure.
Led by Facebook Thailand’s public policy manager, Ing Sirikulbodee, and Just Wang, Meta's Asia-Pacific IP legal counsel, the initiative aims to train local businesses to use automated tracking and machine-learning tools.
The technology allows brands to monitor, detect, and instantly flag copyright and trademark violations across Facebook ecosystems before they reach the consumer.
Severe Legal Penalties
The DIP has issued a stark warning to online vendors, emphasising that digital storefronts offer no protection from stringent statutory penalties. Under Thailand's current IP framework, trademark counterfeiting carries a maximum four-year prison sentence, a 400,000 baht fine, or both. Copyright violators face up to four years in prison and maximum fines of 800,000 baht.
Members of the public who encounter the sale of goods or distribution of content that potentially infringes on intellectual property online can report leads to the Enforcement Division of the Department of Intellectual Property via telephone at 02-547-4702, the hotline at 1368, or through the official website at www.ipthailand.go.th.