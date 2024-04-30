Veteran diplomat Maris Sangiampongsa nominated to replace Parnpree

Parnpree announced his shock resignation after being stripped of the post of deputy PM in the PM's cabinet reshuffle.
It is thought that Maris submitted his background details for qualification verification when he visited Srettha at the Government House on April 29. Kittichai Treerachataphong, chairman of the Board of Directors of Tanulux Public Company Limited (TNL), informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday that Maris had resigned from his position as a director, independent director, and audit committee member of the company for “personal reasons” effective immediately. The resignation letter was dated April 29.
Maris assumed the position of director of TNL on August 4, 2020.
Maris worked as an adviser to Parnpree during his tenure as foreign minister. He has also served as Thailand’s ambassador to several countries, including Australia, Fiji and Nepal.
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s sister, appointed Maris as ambassador to the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu.
Maris is known to have been close to Thaksin since the latter was appointed foreign minister in the Chuan Leekpai government in 1994.