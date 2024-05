Accompanying him were Chart Pattana Party’s chief adviser Suwat Liptapanlop, Thaksin’s brother-in-law former premier Somchai Wongsawat and his wife Yaowapa, who is Thaksin’s younger sister.

Images of the group and Thaksin posing with tourists were posted on the Phuket Info Centre Facebook page. Thaksin was surrounded by bodyguards while he posed to take selfies with his fans.