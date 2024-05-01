Move Forward seeks more time to prepare defence in dissolution case

Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward leader, said he informed the party on Tuesday that he has written to the Constitutional Court asking for a second deadline extension.

On April 3, the charter court resolved to proceed with a judicial review of the case filed by the EC accusing Move Forward of violating the Political Parties Act and allegedly trying to overthrow the monarchy through its campaigns to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

The court initially gave the party 15 days or until April 18 to submit its defence but Move Forward asked for a 30-day extension. The court, however, only gave the party an extra 15 days until May 3.